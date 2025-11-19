HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland will be aglow Saturday evening as more than 50 shops and restaurants welcome visitors for the annual Holiday Open House.

The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on November 22 and will feature holiday promotions including free gift wrapping, complimentary refreshments, merchandise discounts and giveaways at participating businesses.

Visitors can shop for gifts along the brightly lit, heated streets and enjoy the festive decorations, including thousands of twinkling lights, a large Christmas tree and custom planters installed by the city’s Parks Department.

Downtown Holland will transform into a Holiday Open House Saturday

Children will have a chance to meet Santa Claus and his favorite elf, and stop by a reindeer petting corral.

Entertainment will include strolling carolers such as the Holland Chorale’s Dickens-costumed singers, along with groups from Central Wesleyan Church and Ventura Baptist Church.

Staff and volunteers from Downtown Holland will roast fresh chestnuts outside GDK Park on 8th Street, offering free samples to guests so that they can enjoy the holiday experience.

The Holiday Open House is sponsored by Greenridge Realty Holland.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube