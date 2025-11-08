HOLLAND, Mich. — As temperatures drop across West Michigan, businesses in downtown Holland are teaming up to help keep Holland Public Schools students warm this winter.

“[Holland Public Schools] recently reached out to us to see if our businesses would help them keep their students warm and dry this winter,” said Kara de Alvare, marketing coordinator for Downtown Holland.

Fourteen downtown businesses have joined the cold-weather gear drive, collecting new and gently used items.

Downtown Holland businesses collect winter gear for local students

“They really have a need for waterproof gloves for their students, waterproof boots, snow pants, coats, just for families that maybe are having a hard time making ends meet, or perhaps students that forget their items at home that day,” said de Alvare.

The Bridge, a nonprofit fair trade store owned by the Western Theological Seminary, is among those participating. The nonprofit supports artisans in over 30 developing countries.

“It’s kind of like there’s no other option except to say yes. Like, why not?” said manager Darcy Cunningham. “Our store is all about community, right? So, creating a community within the store, connecting our volunteers, connecting customers, and then connecting people to sort of the global world.”

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Darcy Cunningham, manager of The Bridge

Cunningham expressed the significance of the initiative: “There’s a huge need, right and proper winter gear is so important for the health of students, and so they can enjoy the season, because it’s coming.”

Donations can be dropped off at any participating business through Sunday, November 16. The school district will host a winter gear shopping event for families later that week, giving them the opportunity to pick out needed items.

“We want to make sure we have all the donations ready for us to pick up on the 17th,” de Alvare explained.

Cunningham added, “We’re just really glad to be a part of downtown, glad to be a part of this community, and we welcome donations and happy to talk about fair trade with anybody that comes in.”

Isaac Gould/FOX 17 Inside The Bridge

Below is a list of all 14 participating businesses.

Apothecary Gift Shop

Borr's Shoes and Accessories

Frances Jaye

Jean Marie's

LVZ Financial Planning

Next Creative

Postcards from Paradise

Pretties Intimate Apparel

Salon Cheveux

The Bridge

The Poppy Peach

The Stow Company

Tip Toes

Valeo Training

