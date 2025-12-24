Deputy vehicle hit in Zeeland crash

ZEELAND, Mich. — An Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in a crash in Zeeland Tuesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says the deputy was driving east on Washington Ave. and going through a yellow flashing light at State St. when they were hit.

Investigators say an 18-year-old woman heading north on State St. failed to stop at the blinking red light and hit the deputy in the intersection.

Both people involved had minor injuries. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube