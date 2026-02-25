Culture Cheese Shop in Holland offering free wine tasting March 7

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Culture Cheese Shop in Holland is hosting a free wine tasting on Saturday, March 7, from 12 to 2 p.m.

No tickets are required, and guests are welcome to come and go as they please. Attendees must be 21 or older.

The tasting falls during Girlfriends Weekend in Holland, a three-day celebration of shopping, dining, and hitting the town running March 6-8.

While at the shop, guests can browse a selection of more than 80 cheeses. The business also features a Grilled Cheese Bistro where visitors can grab a snack while they sip and shop.

