Costumes and candy await at Critter Barn’s ‘BOO at the Barn’ this weekend

Critter Barn
ZEELAND, Mich. — Critter Barn will host its fifth annual "Boo at the Barn" event this weekend, celebrating Halloween with festive activities for families.

The event runs from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 24, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 25, at Critter Barn in Zeeland. Admission is $10 for youth and adults; children age 2 and under are free.

Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy Halloween-themed decorations throughout the barn.

The celebration includes candy for participants and opportunities to visit barn animals, including goats, horses, sheep, and pot-bellied pigs.

"Boo at the Barn" is open to families and community members looking for seasonal entertainment and animal encounters.

