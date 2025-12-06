City of Holland to gain 52 mixed-income affordable housing units

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland will soon welcome 52 new mixed-income affordable housing units across two sites, thanks to a collaborative effort between multiple organizations.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday for the multi-site project, which will include 38 mixed-income affordable housing units at 345 W 14th Street. A second building, located five minutes away at 100 W 10th Street, will house 14 units, with some specifically designated for adults with disabilities.

"In Ottawa County, the need is and continues to be immense. Nearly 4,000 additional rental homes are needed over the next five years, including over 3,000 in the affordability range." said Community Action House CEO Scott Rumpsa.

The project represents a collaboration between Hope Church, Community Action House, The Dwelling Place, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, and the city of Holland. The project is backed through $12 million in low-income housing tax credits received from the state, funding 90% of the project.

"I am incredibly excited about the quality of the homes that are being built, especially on this site we are building affordable housing with waterfront views," Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks said. "It has always been my goal to show people what affordable housing can and should be, not only in the city of Holland, but everywhere in the world, because everybody deserves a great place to live."

The main development site will replace the building that housed Community Action House for 30 years before the nonprofit moved to its new Food Club and Opportunity Hub at 739 Paw Paw Dr. The current building will be demolished, and the parking lot will also become housing space.

"The cul de sac is going to be dug up and be part of that parcel, and over the fence behind this, facing Kollen Park Drive and Kollen Park and the boat launch with lake views, was property from the city of Holland that was acquired as a part of this," Rumpsa said.

The housing will serve residents at various income levels. Dwelling Place Chief Real Estate Development Officer Jacob Horner said some apartments will be available to people making up to 80% of the area median income, while others will serve those at lower income levels, with rent based on their earnings.

Some units will be set aside specifically for Little River Band tribal members and their descendants.

The second building at 100 W 10th Street will feature specialized housing for people with disabilities. Hope Church is donating the land adjacent to their facility for this development.

"We will have apartments that will be set aside specifically for folks that have disabilities," Horner said. "So we'll have 11 apartments where the rent will also be subsidized for those apartments through Section 811, and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority."

Construction on both buildings is expected to be completed in January or February 2027.

"We will be starting pre-leasing next summer, so we'll have our management staff hired on and brought in, and they'll be helping folks with applications," Horner said. "There [are] income qualifications, so there is quite a bit of range."

Phase 2 of the project will include the construction of five additional units across from Kollen Park.

"There will be a second phase of the project, which will be on 15th Street, which is five three-bedroom town homes, which will be home ownership opportunities." Rumpsa said.

The project originated from Hope Church's commitment to a congregation member seven years ago.

"We had a particular household in our congregation with special needs that we felt the love and commitment to try to provide housing for them," Hope Church Pastor Gordon Wiersma said. "And we were challenged to have that blossom into a vision for that same love and commitment for our neighbors."

Wiersma hopes the project will inspire similar developments throughout the community.

"Hope Church has long dreamed of this day to celebrate," Wiersma said. "There are more congregations, there are more partners, land, leadership, there are more resources present in this community to replicate a project like this. I would love to soon be out in the crowd listening to someone else saying similar. So, let's do it."

