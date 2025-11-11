Bus driver shortage forces route cancellation in Holland Public Schools Monday

HOLLAND, Mich. — A nationwide shortage of school bus drivers continues to impact districts, with Holland Public Schools experiencing disruptions as recently as Monday morning.

“We ran out of drivers this morning, so we had to cancel a bus run for both high school, middle school and for the elementary today,” said Jason Craner, marketing and communications director for Holland Public Schools.

The canceled bus, No. 53, services Holland High, Middle, West, and the Language Academy.

“No one wants to get woken up at 6:30 on a Monday morning and hear that they can’t rely on the bus to be there. They don’t want to get their kid to school. It’s got to be so frustrating, especially on a Monday morning,” he said. "We really want to fix these problems. We want to make sure that families can rely on transportation to get their kids to and from school."

One parent interviewed shared that she drove her two children to school and notified three other families at the bus stop who were unaware of the cancellation.

“This has been an issue across the country and here in West Michigan, really since COVID, getting and keeping bus drivers on in school districts,” Craner said.

To combat the problem, the district is actively recruiting new drivers.

“We’re hosting job fairs all throughout the fall and winter. We have walk-in interviews if someone wanted to be a bus driver,” Craner explained. "If somebody on staff refers a bus driver and they stick around, that staff member is going to get $500, so we've got a referral program."

Craner encouraged parents and retirees to consider the position, citing flexible schedules that match students’ school days and breaks.

“This is really a great position for parents who are looking for just a couple hours here and there in the day, because you work the same schedule as your kids,” he said. "You'll have spring break off, you'll have Christmas break off, and it's just a really good job that way, in that you know what your schedule is going to be."

Meanwhile, the district is searching for a new transportation director, a position vacant for the past couple of weeks.

“We’ve met some really great people for that position, and we’re hoping that that will happen soon,” Craner said.

Despite the disruption, school attendance was largely unaffected, according to district office staff.

Craner added, “We really are hoping that tomorrow is better with this and that we can get some of the bus drivers into seats.”

