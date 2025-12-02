BLENDON TWP, Mich. — A New York-based company is exploring Blendon Township as the potential site for its newest battery energy storage facility, but zoning hurdles have stalled the plan.

Key Capture Energy continued its presentation on its proposal Monday night to the Blendon Township Planning Commission for a 100-megawatt battery storage system on a 12-acre parcel currently zoned agricultural at 8284 88th Ave. The site was selected because of its proximity to the Van Buren substation.

Several neighbors did raise environmental and safety concerns about the proposed project during the public hearing portion in last month's planning commission meeting.

Blendon Township Planning Commission delays decision on battery facility application

“We have 14 operating facilities today all across the country. Thousands of these are operating in almost every state in the country,” said Chris Linsmayer, Key Capture Energy’s senior public affairs manager. “So, this is really safe technology, and we’re excited about the opportunity to build it here.”

The company is seeking an exemption from the township’s agricultural zoning ordinance, which requires a minimum lot size of 40 acres.

“I think the Achilles heel, as has been mentioned, is the lot site,” Planning Commissioner Jason Vander Kodde said in the meeting. “I’m not convinced that the planning commission has the authority to grant the lot size, and I would be hesitant to do without legal advice.”

The commission tabled the application on Monday, saying it will seek legal guidance before making a final decision.

