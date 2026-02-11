Blendon Twp grants 3 exemptions to Key Capture Energy for battery storage facility

Blendon Township's Planning Commission granted three exemptions to Key Capture Energy during a packed special meeting Tuesday night, moving the New York-based company one step closer to developing a 100-megawatt battery energy storage system facility in Zeeland.

The decision came despite opposition from more than 100 neighbors who attended the meeting to voice concerns about the proposed project on a 12-acre parcel at 8284 88th Ave.

Key Capture Energy submitted a special land use application months ago seeking to develop the facility on land currently zoned agricultural. The company requested exemptions from the township's agricultural zoning ordinance, which requires a minimum lot size of 40 acres.

The Planning Commission granted three exemptions: two regarding the proposed facility's driveway and one addressing the lot size requirement.

"What we're doing tonight does not approve anything with exception of the exemptions that have been brought to our attention by our planner and our attorney," Chairperson Mark Leathead said. "Should these exemptions all pass, the next process is going to be start to work on the conditions."

Township Planner Andrew Moore said the zoning ordinance language on battery storage systems allows the Planning Commission to exempt projects from complying with certain elements of the zoning ordinance. The township initially identified eight potential areas where the application failed to comply with the zoning ordinance.

"One was the delineation of a shared driveway easement. Key Capture indicated they're willing to do that and comply," Moore said. "Second one would be providing a shared driveway maintenance agreement between Key Capture and Dekker Brothers Farms. Key Capture said they would be willing to do that."

Key Capture Energy agreed to address two of the eight concerns identified by the township.

The land is owned by Planning Commissioner Jordan Dekker, who abstained from participating in discussions and votes due to conflict of interest. The site was selected because of its proximity to the Van Buren substation.

At a meeting last month, commissioners passed a motion of intent to grant two of six proposed exemptions.

"We're hoping that the planning commission will grant the exemption so we can continue to permit the project locally," said Cris Linsmayer, KCE's senior manager of public affairs. "We really want to work with the local community and make sure that this application and this project fits the need of the town."

Several neighbors expressed opposition during the public comment portion of the meeting.

"I don't want this here. I don't want to hear it. I don't want to open my door and see it when I step outside, and I don't want the risks associated with it. But I also understand that our world is changing," one neighbor said.

Linsmayer said if the township rejects the special land use application, Key Capture Energy will pursue the state process to obtain the permit for the project.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for March 4 at 7 p.m.

