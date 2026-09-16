Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Grand Haven Township driveway

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 66-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in a Grand Haven Township driveway Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:44 p.m. near Forest Park Drive and Ferris Street. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Grand Haven Township Fire Department, and LIFE EMS responded to the scene.

According to investigators, a 58-year-old Grand Haven Township woman was driving a 2012 Buick Enclave southbound on Forest Park Drive when she attempted to turn around and head northbound. While backing into a driveway, she struck a 66-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both residents of Grand Haven Township, who were standing in the driveway at the time.

The 66-year-old man did not appear to sustain any injuries. The 66-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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