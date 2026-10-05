HOLLAND, Mich. — The International Festival of Holland returns for its seventh year on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Holland Civic Center Place.

WATCH: International Festival of Holland returns for 7th year at Holland Civic Center Place

International Festival of Holland returns for 7th year at Holland Civic Center Place

Organizers say the festival is a chance for people across West Michigan to experience cultures from around the world — all in one place.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and is expected to bring thousands of community members to downtown Holland.

PRIOR COVERAGE: International Festival of Holland aims to unite community with food, music, and culture

International Festival of Holland aims to unite community with food, music, and culture

The festival will feature live global performances on the main stage, a children's fiesta, an international marketplace, and food inspired by different countries and traditions.

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