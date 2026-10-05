HOLLAND, Mich. — The International Festival of Holland returns for its seventh year on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Holland Civic Center Place.
WATCH: International Festival of Holland returns for 7th year at Holland Civic Center Place
Organizers say the festival is a chance for people across West Michigan to experience cultures from around the world — all in one place.
The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and is expected to bring thousands of community members to downtown Holland.
PRIOR COVERAGE: International Festival of Holland aims to unite community with food, music, and culture
The festival will feature live global performances on the main stage, a children's fiesta, an international marketplace, and food inspired by different countries and traditions.