HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland American Legion Band will continue a tradition more than a century in the making with a free Veterans Day concert honoring those who have served in the U.S. military.

WATCH: Holland American Legion Band to honor veterans with free concert

Holland American Legion Band to honor veterans with free concert

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Holland Civic Center Place.

The band was founded in 1920 by Willard G. Leenhouts American Legion Post 6 and has spent 106 years performing in the community. Patriotic music and support for veterans have remained an important part of the band's identity throughout its history.

The concert is free and open to the public.

PRIOR COVERAGE: Holland American Legion Band marks 106 years of patriotic music as US prepares for 250th birthday

Holland American Legion Band marks 106 years of patriotic music as US prepares for 250th birthday

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