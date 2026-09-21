Dorr man charged in deadly three-vehicle crash in Holland from July, city officials say

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Dorr man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash that ended in the death of an 83-year-old back in July has been charged by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a news release Monday.

William Thomas Blanchard, 23, of Dorr, was charged Friday with one count of reckless driving causing death in connection with the three-vehicle crash that occurred on July 31 at 7th Street and Central Avenue.

Police say the 83-year-old was driving a Honda CR-V south on Central Avenue when he drove into the path of a Chevy Silverado heading west on 7th. The two vehicles collided. The Silverado then lost control and struck a Tesla.

The driver of the Silverado, later identified as Blanchard, was taken to Holland Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Tesla and her passenger were not injured.

Witnesses told police the speed of the Silverado may have contributed to the crash.

The 83-year-old driver later died at the hospital. Blanchard’s bond was set at $15,000.

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