Deputies respond to critical incident in Holland Township after reports of shots fired from a camper

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is on-scene of a critical incident in the area of 12850 Ransom St. in Holland Township.



On Oct. 28, at approximately 3:20 p.m., deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired from a subject inside a camper in the area. Another subject was in the area but was not struck by the gunfire.



There are no known injuries at this time.

Sheriff's Office deputies and crisis negotiators are on scene attempting to make contact with the suspect.

US-31 is currently closed northbound and southbound between New Holland Street and Quincy Street. Neighbors are encouraged to avoid the immediate area or seek other routes of travel.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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