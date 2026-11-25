GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As holiday shopping gets underway, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning consumers to stay alert for scams that could put their money and personal information at risk.

WATCH: Holiday shopping scams: What Michigan consumers should watch for

Holiday shopping scams: What Michigan consumers should watch for

Whether shopping online or searching for the perfect gift, Nessel says scammers are finding ways to take advantage of the busy holiday season.

“We are seeing more people falling for scams while they're shopping than ever before,” Nessel said.

She says these scams can affect people of all ages, especially as technology continues to advance.

She says some of the biggest scams to watch for this holiday season include:

Phishing links: Fraudulent messages or links designed to steal personal or financial information.

Fraudulent messages or links designed to steal personal or financial information. Fake retailer websites: Scam websites, including those promoted through social media, that may look like legitimate stores.

Scam websites, including those promoted through social media, that may look like legitimate stores. Counterfeit goods: Products advertised as name-brand items but are actually fake.

Products advertised as name-brand items but are actually fake. Unusual payment requests: Sellers who pressure shoppers to pay through gift cards, cash apps or cryptocurrency.

“The best way to make sure you're not getting scammed is to be as educated as possible about what the scams look like,” Nessel said.

How to protect yourself while holiday shopping

The Michigan Attorney General's Office recommends visiting retailers' websites directly rather than clicking on shopping links shared through social media.

Nessel also warns consumers to pay attention to unusually low prices, which could be a sign that a product is counterfeit or part of a scam.

“If something seems like it might be, you know, too good to be true in terms of the price, it's probably a counterfeit product or a scam,” Nessel said.

Consumers can review the latest scam warnings and consumer alerts through the Michigan Attorney General's Office here.

How to report a scam in Michigan

If you believe you've been scammed, the AG's Office encourages you to report it.

Those reports can help the department pursue reimbursement and alert other consumers to potential scams.

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