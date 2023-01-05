Herbruck's donates million of eggs in 2022, as prices start to drop

SARANAC, Mich. — Michigan's largest egg producer donated over 2.2 million eggs to community organizations throughout 2022.

While they donate a massive amount of eggs each year, they topped their previous record in 2022.

In 2020, they donated about 1.6 million eggs, and about 1.8 million in 2021.

“We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be able to help those in need and give back,” Amy Herbruck, public and community relations manager, said in a statement Thursday.

This announcement comes as the midwest deals with sky-high egg prices.

A dozen Grade A large eggs are still over $5.00 at Meijer stores.

Here's a look at average egg prices over the past 10 years in the U.S.

Herbruck's has locations in Michigan, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

The eggs donated this year went to groups and nonprofits in Michigan, as well as in Mercersburg, PA.

One of the organizations in West Michigan to receive some of those eggs was the Ionia Church of the Nazarene.

“With egg donations from Herbruck’s included, we were able to provide 18,720 meals to more than 8,500 people in Ionia County in 2022,” Terry Lewis, food pantry director at the church, said.

