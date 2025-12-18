GRPS announces timeline for future of closed Elementary Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools is moving forward with plans to repurpose two closed elementary school buildings.

In a news release, the district announced the timeline for the future of Alexander Elementary and Stocking Elementary schools.

Both schools were among 10 facilities that closed after voters approved a $305 million bond in 2023 to improve remaining school buildings and address excess capacity. The closures were part of the district's Reimagine GRPS with us! plan, a comprehensive initiative guiding the district's long-term planning.

Neighbors are invited to provide feedback on potential future use opportunities at two community meetings:



Alexander Elementary: Wednesday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Rev. Lyman S. Parks Administration Building (1331 M.L.K. Jr St SE, Grand Rapids).

Wednesday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Rev. Lyman S. Parks Administration Building (1331 M.L.K. Jr St SE, Grand Rapids). Stocking Elementary: Thursday, January 15, 12:00 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Stocking Elementary Gymnasium (863 7th St NW, Grand Rapids).

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided, along with interpretation services.

GRPS says these meetings mark the beginning of the district's process to explore the potential disposition of the closed schools.

Here is the anticipated timeline:

