IONIA, Mich. — With Halloween behind us, the holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, bringing added expenses for many families.

As folks begin preparing for the end-of-year holidays, some are finding ways to bring in extra income, while others are adjusting their holiday shopping plans to make their budgets go further.

WATCH: West Michigan families plan ahead for holiday spending

West Michigan families plan ahead for holiday spending

With two children to shop for, Georgia Wireman says making Christmas special is a priority for her family.

"I've picked up extra babysitting jobs and some extra side gigs to help with money," Wireman said.

She says she wants to make sure her two boys have a Christmas to look forward to, even if that means putting in some additional work.

For those looking to earn extra money this holiday season, UPS is hiring more than 800 seasonal workers in the Grand Rapids area.

The company says the positions offer flexible scheduling, with hourly pay ranging from $18.40 to $23, depending on the job.

Others are approaching holiday shopping a little differently.

Lori Richardson, a mother from Ionia, says she plans to give her adult children cash rather than traditional gifts.

"They are adults, they need cash more than they need items," Richardson said.

Richardson says she hopes the extra money will help ease some of the financial pressure her children face with everyday expenses.

"I just make it worth their while to help them not to struggle," she said.

For information on UPS jobs near you, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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