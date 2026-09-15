VERGENNES TWP., Mich. — A new statewide investment in Michigan’s roads and bridges is helping fund a major project in Kent County.

The McPherson Street Bridge over the Flat River is set to receive a $5 million upgrade through the state’s new Neighborhood Roads Fund.

WATCH: New Michigan road funding helps pay for $5M bridge upgrade in Kent County

New Michigan road funding helps pay for $5M bridge upgrade in Kent County

For Ada neighbor Nelva Walker, the bridge is part of her regular walk to Fallasburg Park with her dog, Jubee.

“I like the park, she loves it, and it’s a nice walk,” Walker said.

That walk takes Walker across the McPherson Street Bridge, which is the first Kent County Road Commission project to receive the new state funding.

The neighborhood Roads Fund is a $2 billion annual statewide investment which will help support existing road and bridge projects for counties, cities and villages, while also committing additional funding to the following:



$100 million to repair and replace local bridges

$100 million for public transit

$40 million for rail grade separation projects

Bostwick Lake neighbor Duke Burdette, who grew up in Lowell, said he’s seen the need for improvements to local roads and bridges over the years.

“You pay your taxes and a lot of times you’re not sure where it’s going, but when you see the infrastructure improved, the parks or the roads or the bridges, that makes me feel good about it,” Burdette said.

The McPherson Street Bridge project will replace the bridge’s superstructure and rehabilitate portions of the existing substructure.

The Kent County Road Commission says the improvements will remove the bridge’s current weight restriction and extend its service life by about 70 years.

Burdette said he’s glad to see the work finally moving forward.

“We’ve got a problem with our bridges and roads,” Burdette said. “People have been promising they’ll be improved for years, and when we finally see something being fixed, I’m all for it.”

While the long-term improvements are welcome, people who regularly use the bridge will also have to adjust once construction begins.

Walker said she drives from Ada to Fallasburg Park using the bridge and is concerned about what the closure could mean for her commute.

“I’m not sure what the detour will be,” Walker said.

Still, she hopes the long-term benefit will be worth the temporary inconvenience.

“There are a lot of trucks using it, there’s a lot of use in general, so if it does last 70 years, that’s a good thing,” she said.

While the rehabilitation project on the McPherson Street Bridge will not include work on the pedestrian bridge below it, the Kent County Road Commission says both bridges will be closed during the project for safety purposes.

WXMI. Underneath the McPherson Street Bridge over Flat River.

The construction schedule, including closure and detour routes, will be provided ahead of construction in 2027 by the KCRC.

To view the funding breakdown for Michigan cities and villages, click here.

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