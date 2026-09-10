LOWELL, Mich. — E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular across Michigan, and now lawmakers at the local and state levels are considering new rules for how and where they can be used.

WATCH: New e-bike regulations being considered at local, state levels

New e-bike regulations being considered at local, state levels

At Freewheeler Bike Shop, employee Amon Honeysette said the growing popularity of e-bikes is easy to see.

“I mean it’s probably more than half of our customers that walk in and ask about E-bikes,” Honeysette said.

That growing popularity is prompting a closer look at how e-bikes should be regulated in Lowell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'They’re just going too fast': New e-bike rules being discussed in Lowell

'They’re just going too fast': New e-bike rules being discussed in Lowell

City leaders discussed a proposed e-bike ordinance Tuesday that could establish regulations for riders throughout the city including:



A minimum age for riders

Where e-bikes can be used

Speed limits

Definitions for different types of e-bikes

Potential penalties for violations



The conversation is also happening at the state level.

State Sen. Jim Runestad introduced legislation Thursday that would prohibit children under 14 from riding e-bikes on public sidewalks, roads or trails.

Under the proposed legislation, riders ages 14 through 17 would need written permission from a parent or guardian and would be required to wear a helmet.

“I worry a little bit that it does kind of scare consumers away, but especially age limits I’m all for it,” Honeysette said.

Honeysette said all of the e-bikes sold at Freewheeler can have their maximum speed adjusted.

So if new speed limits are put in place, he says riders could simply adjust their bikes to meet the new rules.

“Really anything from a shop is going to be future proof,” Honeysette said. “If that kind of legislation came out here, it would be just quick and easy to lower your speed limit and then you’d be within regulation.”

The proposed Lowell ordinance and state legislation will continue to be considered as lawmakers and local leaders look at how to regulate the growing use of e-bikes.

WXMI.

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