MSP trooper rear-ended on I-96 while investigating crash

LOWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down and move over, especially during bad weather, after a patrol vehicle was hit on I-96 on Sunday.

MSP says the trooper was investigating a crash on WB I-96 near Alden Nash around 3:15 a.m. when another driver lost control in the snow, and slid into the patrol vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. They did not share any further information about the driver.

