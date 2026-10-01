Motorcyclist dies after hitting power line on road, being thrown from bike in Ionia County

LOWELL, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist died after hitting a power line that had fallen in Berlin Township on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a landscaping company was in the area trimming trees, and a tree fell, hitting a power line to drape and cross the roadway.

A motorcyclist going east struck the power line and was thrown from the vehicle.

Deputies and emergency personnel responded and took the motorcyclist to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

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