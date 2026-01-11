Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MIOSHA, State Police investigating deadly industrial accident at Greenville Steel

Jonathan Benallack
GREENVILLE, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post says it's investigating a deadly workplace accident at Greenville Steel, that took the life of 26-year-old Daniel Evans.

Officials say the accident happened around 11:45 A.M. Saturday, and involved a rollback flatbed truck. Evans and another worker were delivering a scrapped forklift, when he was caught between the truck's cab and flatbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) responded to the accident, and conducted an investigation alongside MSP. The flatbed was owned by J&A Towing of Belding. Greenville Steel was not involved in unloading the equipment.

