Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIonia Greenville Lowell Belding

Actions

Man killed in Greenville shooting, suspect arrested

Greenville Public Safety
FOX 17
Greenville Public Safety
Greenville Public Safety
Posted

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Greenville Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday.

They got the call to Burgess Street for a man shot in the stomach. They say they were also given the name of the suspect, who was standing in the door of the home when they arrived.

Officers found the victim in a bedroom. He was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital but did not survive.

Investigators say believe both suspect and victim lived in the home together, and that the shooting was not an accident. The 67-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of open murder.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Paige Meyer NN Local Sidebar Promo

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER