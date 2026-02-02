Man killed in Greenville shooting, suspect arrested

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Greenville Public Safety is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday.

They got the call to Burgess Street for a man shot in the stomach. They say they were also given the name of the suspect, who was standing in the door of the home when they arrived.

Officers found the victim in a bedroom. He was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital but did not survive.

Investigators say believe both suspect and victim lived in the home together, and that the shooting was not an accident. The 67-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of open murder.

