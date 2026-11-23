LOWELL, Mich. — After years of complaints about speeding along Riverside Drive, the city of Lowell is trying another approach to slow drivers down.

WATCH: Lowell trying new approach to slow traffic on Riverside Drive after years of neighbor concerns

Lowell trying new approach to slow traffic on Riverside Drive after years of neighbor concerns

The city plans to remove the temporary traffic barriers on Riverside DR and Elm ST and add to the existing speed tables along the road, hoping the changes will encourage drivers to slow down.

For Bruce Matthews, who has lived along Riverside with his family for more than a decade, speeding has been an ongoing concern.

WXMI. Lowell neighbor Bruce Matthews talking with FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer on Riverside Drive on Monday.

“People use it as a shortcut to get out of town, they use it to bypass the traffic light, and they speed up Riverside quite fast,” he said.

Over the past two and a half years, the city has tried different measures to address neighbors' concerns. That included installing the temporary barriers, followed by speed tables intended to slow traffic.

PAIGE MEYER. The speed table off of Elm Street on Riverside Drive in Lowell.

However, Lowell City Manager Mike Burns says the speed tables weren't built to the proper specifications, limiting their effectiveness.

“The speed tables really had no impact. We went out there and the table was barely off of the road,” Burns said.

Matthews agrees the original installation did little to slow drivers down.

“The speed bump that was installed is more of a speed dimple or speed pimple as we say,” he said.

Now, the city is trying a different approach.

The temporary barriers will be removed, and a temporary speed table will be placed on top of the existing one to create a more noticeable rise in the road.

PAIGE MEYER. The temporary traffic barriers off of Elm Street.

The city hopes the adjustment will make a difference, but Matthews says he felt the previous barriers were already helping.

“We had something that worked, but now we're trying something different I guess to see if that's going to work too,” he said.

Once the new setup is in place, the city plans to test it for 60 days. After that, the city council will decide whether to redo the speed tables or pursue another solution.

For Matthews and other neighbors, the goal is ultimately to make Riverside Drive safer for everyone who lives and travels along it.

“We want a safe street. We want to have our kids and our grandkids and our neighbors to be able to walk up and down the street without having to worry about getting hit by speeding traffic and it's as simple as that,” Matthews said.

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