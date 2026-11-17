LOWELL, Mich. — The debate over a potential data center in Lowell Charter Township is continuing, with township leaders now considering new rules for future developments.

WATCH: Lowell Township leaders review proposed ordinance for potential data center developments

Lowell Township leaders review proposed ordinance for potential data center developments

During Monday night's township board meeting, an advisory committee presented a nearly 30-page proposed ordinance outlining requirements developers would have to meet before a data center project could move forward.

The proposal received mixed reactions from neighbors.

“I think this ordinance has some work to do still,” one neighbor said during public comment.

Another neighbor described the proposal as “a great first start.”

Tristam Harrington, who has been following the townships data center discussions, said he came into Monday night's meeting skeptical of the proposed ordinance.

“We have one chance to get this right because once it goes in, it's over,” Harrington said to the Township Board Monday night. “If we don't put all of the proper and detailed and effective safeguards in place, we have run the real risk of ruining this community forever.”

WXMI. Tristam Harrington speaking to the Lowell Township Board Monday night about his concerns over the new drafted data center ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would establish requirements for where data centers could be built, how they operate, and what developers must do to protect surrounding communities.

That includes addressing concerns such as noise, water consumption, environmental impacts, and emergency response- issues neighbors have raised throughout more than 20 meetings since the project was first announced last November.

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The advisory ordinance committee recommended bringing in third-party consultants to help further develop the proposal and address any remaining gaps.

Township Supervisor Jerry Hale agreed with that recommendation.

“I think that we do need to hire all the experts to fill in the gaps,” Hale said.

After hearing the committee's presentation, Harrington said he came away with a better understanding of the work being done to address neighbors' concerns.

“I feel really encouraged by the process and everything that they've done,” Harrington said. “I think we're going to be in a much better position moving forward.”

What's next?

The proposed ordinance will now go to the Lowell Charter Township Planning Commission for review and recommendations.

Township leaders are encouraging members of the advisory committee to participate in that review.

“There's still a lot of steps in the process to get to a final ordinance legally,” Township Attorney Bradley Fowler said.

After the Planning Commission reviews the proposal, a public hearing will need to be scheduled and held before the ordinance returns to the township board for further consideration.

FOX 17 will continue following the township's discussions and provide updates as the process moves forward.

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