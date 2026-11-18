LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell nonprofit is making sure their neighbors have a place to gather and enjoy a meal this Thanksgiving.

WATCH: Lowell nonprofit hosting free Thanksgiving dinner

Lowell nonprofit hosting free Thanksgiving dinner

Lowell's Open Table is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lowell Senior Neighbors Center, located at 865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE in Lowell.

The dinner is open to the community, and organizers say an RSVP is not required. However, those interested in attending can RSVP here.

Volunteer sign-ups are also available for those looking to help make the Thanksgiving dinner possible.

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