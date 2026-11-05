GREENVILLE, Mich. — A familiar building in Greenville is entering a new chapter, with addiction recovery services continuing alongside expanded health care resources for the community.



WATCH: Life Health Care brings expanded resources to Greenville community

Life Health Care brings expanded resources to Greenville community

The building that once housed Samaritan Way’s addiction recovery center has been transformed into Life Health Care, a new facility bringing together primarily local partners to offer a variety of services.

The change comes after Samaritan Way moved into its new downtown location in February.

Life Health Care is now offering resources ranging from addiction recovery services to family medicine for patients of all ages. Other services include weight loss programs and therapy appointments.

Jennifer Brower, practice manager at Life Health Care, says addressing a person's physical health is an important part of the recovery process.

"Once you're treating the addiction, that side of it, that's when all the physical issues come out and those need to be addressed as well," Brower said.

Jenny Kipp, a family nurse practitioner and doctor of nursing practice at Life Health Care, says the facility is focused on making patients feel welcome and providing care for a population that may not always find the support it needs through traditional family practices.

"There is substance use disorder treatment at a lot of family practices, but not necessarily those that have a passion for that population," Kipp said.

That passion is personal for Kipp. After seeing substance abuse affect her own family while she was in and out of foster care, she dedicated her career to helping people struggling with addiction.

"There's a part of seeing the darkness in someone's eyes turn into light that is really rewarding," Kipp said.

Life Health Care offers both in-person and virtual appointments, making its services more accessible to people throughout the state.

For anyone struggling with addiction or other health concerns, Kipp says help is available.

"You're not locked in a corner or hopeless, there is somebody that’s going to help," she said.

For more information about Life Health Care and the services it offers, you can call 6163582208.

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