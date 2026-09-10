Ionia has no data center proposal, but leaders are starting the conversation

IONIA, Mich. — There are currently no proposals for a data center in Ionia, but city leaders and residents are already preparing for the possibility one could come forward in the future.



The Ionia City Council and Planning Commission held a joint informational meeting Wednesday night at the Ionia Theater, bringing in representatives from Michigan State University and Consumers Energy to discuss data centers and what they could mean for the community.

“Education of the public, of our public officials, and our presenters as well,” Ionia Mayor John Milewski said was the goal of Wednesday's meeting.

Muir resident Brandon Martinez, who moved to Ionia County within the last year, said he chose the area for its quieter lifestyle. He said he worries a future data center could affect his family's future.

“I think about my child who’s under one, and a future child on the way, and how much of their data from the photos to their medical records, how much of that goes through computer processing,” Martinez said.

Michigan State University Associate Professor Jean Hardy, with the Department of Media and Information, presented information about data centers and their potential impacts.

Hardy said he does not expect Ionia to see a data center proposal anytime soon, pointing to public opposition to some projects in Michigan and the lack of a readily available site that would be ideal for development.

“A data center proposal if it even came here, which it’s unlikely it would, it would be many years out,” Hardy said.

But Hardy did discuss Ionia's existing water capacity, including infrastructure associated with the former correctional facility on Harwood Road.

He said a future data center could potentially provide a use for some of that existing infrastructure, but the possibility raised concerns for some residents who live nearby.

Joseph Draher, who lives near the former prison site, brought his concerns to city leaders during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“How would you feel if you showed up to a meeting, that was a proactive meeting, and you were told this is where we are going to put a data center if we do it, a quarter of a mile from your house?” Draher asked city leaders.

Consumers Energy representatives discussed the utility's role in serving data centers and addressed some of the concerns typically raised about the facilities.

Representatives explained that data centers would not automatically increase electricity rates for nearby residents. Utility rates are subject to approval by state regulators.

Draher said he left the meeting unconvinced, particularly because the audience did not have an opportunity to ask questions directly during the presentations.

“I was hoping something positive could come out of it but I don’t think anything will based off of the fact that we weren’t even able to ask any questions of these biased experts,” Draher said.

FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer brought those concerns to Hardy following Wednesday night’s meeting.

“At the end of the day, this is a controversial issue, people feel very strongly about it, I do not fault them for thinking that I’m biased when I’m presenting because it goes against sort of what they believe,” Hardy explained. “When I’m presenting to cities, townships, etc. my goal is to be as unbiased and as neutral as possible presenting the information as it stands.”

For now, there is no data center proposal before the city of Ionia. But residents who attended Wednesday's meeting say they will be paying close attention if that changes.

WXMI.

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