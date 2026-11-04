IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Children’s Advocacy Centers across Michigan are facing budget cuts tied to a decline in federal funding, putting some services for children and families at risk.

WATCH: IM SAFE CAC works to maintain services amid budget cuts

IM SAFE CAC works to maintain services amid budget cuts

The funding challenges are hitting close to home at the Ionia Montcalm Secure and Friendly Environment Child Advocacy Center, or IM SAFE CAC, which is facing a 12% budget reduction this year.

“You hate to think of children sitting there waiting to get mental health services because we just don’t have the staffing for it due to funding,” said Lori Kirkhoff, executive director of the IM SAFE CAC.

The funding shortfall is tied to a decrease in money available through the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), which helps fund services and support for crime survivors.

Kirkhoff says the center lost $76,219 from its budget this year.

With about 80% of the center’s budget going towards employee salaries, Kirkhoff says the budget cut could ultimately affect staffing and the programs employees provide.

“81% of our budget is salaries; those are people, so when we reduce that kind of money we’re talking about losing a position,” Kirkhoff said.

The center handles approximately 250 cases each year. Kirkhoff says losing even one employee could mean losing an entire program or service.

“If we lose that employee, we lose that program,” Kirkhoff said. “We have a tough choice, though. If we don’t lose that program, then okay, do we lose a mental health therapist? Then we no longer offer mental health therapy.”

The center has already reduced its Friday hours and is working with lawmakers to identify additional funding opportunities.

It is also turning to the community for support through various fundraising efforts. Kirkhoff says the response so far has been encouraging.

“Any donations we receive right now would help fill that gap and keep our employees," Kirkhoff said.

While the center has not had to eliminate any positions or services yet, Kirkhoff says maintaining those resources is critical for children and families throughout the community.

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