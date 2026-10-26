IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Drivers traveling through Ionia County are facing another lane closure on Interstate 96, but there is some good news: MDOT says this is the final major phase of construction planned for the interstate this year.

WATCH: I-96 construction enters final phase of 2026 in Ionia County

I-96 construction enters final phase of 2026 in Ionia County

Both west and eastbound lanes on I-96 are now down to one lane through November 7 as crews remove temporary crossovers between Morrison Lake Road and Sunfield Highway.

The work is part of a larger, three-year project to reconstruct about nine miles of I-96 between Bliss Road and Sunfield Road in Ionia County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-96 construction in Ionia County starting early, raising concerns for businesses and drivers

I-96 construction in Ionia County starting early, raising concerns for businesses and drivers

For drivers like Ionia County neighbor Chris White, the construction has become part of the daily routine.

With different exits and lanes closing throughout the project, White said it can be difficult to keep track of what is open.

“I never really know when it’s going to be closed or not, and I don’t feel like looking on my phone all the time to figure it out,” White said.

Because of the uncertainty, White said he often avoids I-96 altogether.

“A lot of the times I’m just like, 'I’ll just go down 21.' With the traffic it’s about the same amount of time anyways, if not faster,” he said.

Final major phase of 2026 work

John Richard with MDOT’s Grand Region said most of the major work for 2026 is now complete.

“For this year, the bulk of the work is almost done so just a couple more weeks,” Richard said.

The current phase is expected to wrap up in mid-to-late November, depending on weather.

Richard urged drivers to use caution while traveling through the work zone.

“Thanks for your patience, it’s still a work zone so use caution and extra focus at all times,” he said.

More work planned after winter

While this is the final major piece of I-96 construction planned for 2026, the overall project is not finished.

Richard said crews will return after the winter for a smaller-scale project on the westbound lanes between the weigh station and Sunfield Road.

That work will be less disruptive, with two lanes maintained in both directions.

For White, the end of the long-running construction project cannot come soon enough.

“My biggest thing is that I hope it gets done quicker,” White said.

Drivers can find additional road closure and construction information here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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