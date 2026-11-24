GREENVILLE, Mich. — A former Greenville High School football field that has sat unused for more than a decade is getting a new purpose.

WATCH: Greenville's former Black Field getting new life as library plans community space

Greenville's former Black Field getting new life as library plans community space

The Flat River Community Library has purchased Black Field, located across the street from the library, with plans to turn the property into an outdoor community space for families to enjoy.

The field has been unused since 2012, when Greenville High School moved to its new facility.

“I think this is going to be a big game changer for the community,” said Ellie Shaw.

MCD Architects.

Shaw regularly brings her clients to the Flat River Community Library to help the kids she works with build social skills and develop an interest in reading.

“I think it’s a really great way to get them interested in reading as opposed to being on tablets all the time,” Shaw said.

She said the new outdoor space will give families even more opportunities to make a day out of visiting the library.

“We can come to the library, pick up some books, and then head across the street and spend some time outside and maybe even read our books outside,” Shaw said.

What's planned for Black Field?

More than $2 million from the library's general fund will go toward the project, which includes improvements to both the library building and the former football field.

The work will happen in two phases.

The first phase will include expanding and updating staff workspaces and the main patron desk inside the library, along with adding five private study and work rooms.

MCD Architects.

Across the street, plans call for removing the old press box and concession stands, refurbishing the former locker room, and renovating the restrooms.

The outdoor space will also feature accessible walkways, heated stairs for the snow hill, and a slide built into the hillside.

“It has sort of limitless opportunities for what we can accomplish with it,” said Stefanie Reed, director of the Flat River Community Library.

MCD Architects.

More additions planned in second phase

The second phase will bring additional changes inside the library, including expanded children's and adult areas.

Outside, the library hopes to add an amphitheater, greenhouse, and community garden.

“I think it’s going to help a lot of parents get their kids more interested in doing things out in the community,” Shaw said.

The library hopes to get started on the project before the end of winter, with the goal of completing the first phase by the start of the 2027 school year.

PAIGE MEYER.

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