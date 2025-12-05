Driver badly hurt after car hit by train in Ionia County

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old Lake Odessa man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his car was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Ionia County's Odessa Township.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Huddle Road and Jordan Lake Street, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it appears the driver was heading north when he was struck by an eastbound train.

The driver was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

