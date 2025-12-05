Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsIonia Greenville Lowell Belding

Actions

Driver badly hurt after car hit by train in Ionia County

Screenshot 2025-12-04 203937.png
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
Screenshot 2025-12-04 203937.png
Posted

ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old Lake Odessa man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his car was hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Ionia County's Odessa Township.

The crash happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of Huddle Road and Jordan Lake Street, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says it appears the driver was heading north when he was struck by an eastbound train.

The driver was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for treatment.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Generic

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER