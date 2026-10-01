IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Harvest season is in full swing across West Michigan, but rising diesel prices are adding to the cost of getting crops out of the fields.

WATCH: Diesel prices surpass $6.50 a gallon as West Michigan farmers head into harvest

Diesel prices surpass $6.50 a gallon as West Michigan farmers head into harvest

Diesel prices in Portland have reached $6.59 a gallon, putting additional pressure on local farmers who rely on fuel throughout the harvest process.

“Diesel in farming is everywhere,” said Jeff Sandborn, owner of Sandborn Farms. “Just since the Iran War started, it’s been like a 70 percent bump in my cost.”

FOX 17’s Paige Meyer spoke with Sandborn and GasBuddy in March when diesel prices were still in the $4.50 range.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ionia County farmers feel the pinch as diesel prices surge

Ionia County farmers feel the pinch as diesel prices surge

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, previously warned diesel prices could climb to around $5 a gallon if global tensions didn’t ease. Prices have since surpassed $6.

But despite the rising diesel costs, for farmers like Sandborn, there’s little opportunity to cut back on fuel use during harvest.

“Farmers really can’t cut back on what they do in the fall because they have to harvest their crops, so I can’t really do it any more efficiently than I ever have,” Sandborn said. “We have to put diesel in the tank every day to get harvesting done, so we’re limited on what we can do.”

Sandborn said he doesn’t expect higher fuel costs to immediately show up in grocery prices, but he said they could eventually have an impact.

“Fuel is a big part of transporting stuff and the cost will have to go up some so eventually yes it will affect things,” Sandborn said.

For one Portland neighbor, higher produce prices wouldn’t change how he shops.

“I mean I’ll still buy it,” Wade Hinds said. “It’s going to obviously impact my bank account but I still have to buy it, still have to eat, still have to support local farmers.”

For now, Sandborn said it’s business as usual on the farm, and the harvest has to keep moving regardless of the price at the pump.

“We’ll see what happens, get back to me in six months and we’ll have a better discussion on this,” Sandborn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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