LOWELL, Mich. — Lowell city leaders are considering new rules for e-bikes and other electric devices as neighbors raise concerns about safety.

WATCH: City of Lowell takes a closer look at e-bike use amid safety concerns

City of Lowell takes a closer look at e-bike use amid safety concerns

The City Council, Lowell Area Recreation Authority, and Park Board met Monday night to discuss the city’s newly drafted e-bike ordinance.

During public comment, several neighbors shared concerns and ideas about how the city should regulate the devices.

Ron Janowski, owner of Flat River Antique Emporium, told city leaders riders frequently pass his shop at high speeds.

“We’re concerned that somebody’s going to get hit one of these days,” Janowski said. “These high-speed vehicles, especially e-vehicles, as you know, are silent so they come out of nowhere.”

For now, Janowski said his business has created its own barrier to help separate pedestrians from riders.

“We have dressers and furniture that we actually make a lane that pushes the bikes away from the door so that pedestrians have a fighting chance as they come out,” he said.

FOX 17 reporter Paige Meyer spoke to another business owner during September's city council meeting that had seen some of the same issues.

WATCH: 'They’re just going too fast': New e-bike rules being discussed in Lowell

'They’re just going too fast': New e-bike rules being discussed in Lowell

Gina Ladner, owner of This, That & Other, a handcrafted and vintage rescue store, said she too worries about the safety of her customers walking in and out of her store.

“They’re going fast on the sidewalk, and they’re not watching out for people,” Ladner said when explaining how e-bike riders navigate through downtown. “You can see them weaving in and out of people, in and out of any signs the stores might have on the sidewalk, they’re just going too fast.”

Those concerns are among the issues city leaders are considering as they work on the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance would establish rules for what types of e-bikes and other devices could be used within the city, who could ride them, and where they could be ridden.

During Monday’s meeting, leaders discussed potential age limits, helmet requirements, and even the possibility of removing a row of parking spaces on Main Street to create a bike lane.

But city leaders did not make a decision on the ordinance Monday night. Mayor Mike DeVore said the discussion will remain on the city’s agenda so community members have more opportunities to weigh in.

“I’d like to keep this in old business, and if people want to come to the council meetings, I’ll take 100 ideas,” DeVore said.

City leaders said they will use Monday’s concerns and suggestions as they continue working on the ordinance.

Janowski said he was satisfied with the discussion so far.

“A lot of the stuff that was brought out needed to be talked about and aired and I’m pretty satisfied,” he said.

The City does not expect to make a decision on the proposed ordinance until after the winter.

The current proposed ordinance is available for residents to review here.

WXMI.

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