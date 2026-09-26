BELDING, Mich. — Electric bikes, motorcycles, and scooters are becoming more common across Michigan, but the Belding Police Department says it has received an increasing number of complaints about electric motorcycles being operated recklessly around the city.

The department recently addressed the issue, reminding residents that the rules for electric motorcycles can be different from those for electric bicycles.

WATCH: Belding police see rise in complaints about electric motorcycles

Belding police see rise in complaints about electric motorcycles

Michael Phillips, an Alto resident who rides his bicycle on trails throughout Belding several times a year, said he has noticed more electric bikes and motorbikes on the trails.

“You see so many e-bikes now, the little motorcycle type e-bikes and they’re all over the place and they’re not ridden very responsibly,” Phillips said.

Phillips said he enjoys riding for the exercise and time outdoors, but he’s also noticed some riders on the trails who aren’t always mindful of others.

“You’re by walkers, people with dogs, people walking, people running, and other bikers, and some of them aren’t mindful of that,” Phillips said.

He also said he has noticed marks on some trails that he believes came from riders spinning their tires.

“You get out on the trails, and you can see where they spin donuts,” he said.

The Belding Police Department said it has received an increasing number of complaints involving electric motorcycles being operated recklessly on streets, sidewalks, trails and other areas where they may not be permitted.

According to the department, Michigan law defines a motorcycle as a motor vehicle with a saddle or seat for the rider that is designed to travel on no more than three wheels.

Police said the fact that a motorcycle is powered by electricity rather than gasoline does not change its classification.

If a vehicle meets the definition of a motorcycle, riders are subject to the requirements that apply to motorcycles, including licensing, registration, insurance and applicable equipment requirements.

There is a distinction, however, between an electric motorcycle and an electric bicycle.

Michigan law treats electric bicycles with working pedals, a motor of 750 watts or less and motor assistance that shuts off at 20 or 28 mph, depending on the class, as bicycles.

Those electric bicycles do not require a driver's license, registration plate or insurance.

Carolyn Wieczorek, a Belding neighbor, said she does not have a problem with electric bikes and likes that they can encourage people to get outside.

“Just be respectful of the lanes, and of people, and of cars, so ride and be respectful I guess is my message,” Wieczorek said.

Phillips, meanwhile, said he prefers traditional bicycling as a way to stay active.

“You shouldn’t be riding an e-bike, get a bike! Ride it, walk, run, do something!” Phillips said.

The Belding Police Department is reminding residents that an electric vehicle does not automatically fall under the same rules as an electric bicycle.

Police say riders should know what type of vehicle they are operating and the laws that apply to it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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