LOWELL, Mich. — A new 72-unit apartment development is coming to Lowell, with construction now underway on a four-acre site just off West Main Street.

WATCH: 72-unit affordable housing development breaks ground in Lowell

72-unit affordable housing development breaks ground in Lowell

Lowell Flats will feature three, three-story apartment buildings with one and two-bedroom units on the property behind Greenridge Realty.

Half of the apartments will be offered at market rate, while the other half will be available at or below 100% of the area median income.

WHEELER DEVELOPMENT GROUP.

Lowell City Manager Mike Burns said the development will help address the city's ongoing need for housing.

“Affordability and housing has been an issue for us for a number of years now," Burns said. "This opportunity allows for more workforce housing."

The apartments will range from about 600 to 900 square feet and will include modern features such as granite countertops, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and large windows designed to maximize natural light.

WHEELER DEVELOPMENT GROUP.

“With the growing retail and restaurant component here and the local boutiques and shops, I think that this is a good solution for people that are looking to maybe expand their business or hoping to attract people from out of area,” Jason Wheeler, a partner with Wheeler Development Group, said.

The four-acre site was cleared this week, and foundation work is slated to begin in September.

The apartments are expected to be ready for neighbors to move in during summer 2027.

Burns said the project comes at an important time for Lowell, which has limited space available for future development within the city limits.

“We’re pretty land locked, we don’t have a lot of room in the city limits to grow, but we do have some infilled developments that could meet this need and this is a perfect example of that,” Burns said.

Leasing options for Lowell Flats are already available. Those interested in learning more can call 616-631-7769.

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