Great Lakes Energy lineman dies while working near Baldwin

BALDWIN, Mich. — A lineman for Great Lakes Energy passed away while working near Baldwin on Wednesday.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Pleasant Plains Township on Wednesday for a medical emergency.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene and assisted emergency crews as they attempted CPR on 38-year-old Jesse Ricord but were unsuccessful.

The cause of Ricord’s death is not yet known, but Great Lakes Energy says internal and external investigations are underway.

Lineman Jesse Ricord, from Marne, worked at Great Lakes Energy for the past 16 years.

He leaves behind a wife and six children, according to Great Lakes Energy.

If you have any information about the deadly incident, you’re asked to contact Det/Lt Nixon at (231) 745-2712.

