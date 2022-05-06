Grant aims to connect hundreds of Michigan veterans to construction industry apprenticeships

LANSING, Mich. — A $250,000 grant will help connect 225 veterans with registered apprenticeships in Michigan’s construction industry.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity awarded the grant to Helmets to Hardhats to support the Michigan Construction Apprenticeship post-Military Opportunity Program.

“The MiCAMO program offers active-duty and retired military veterans meaningful career opportunities in Michigan’s construction industry.

“To continue fixing our roads and bridges so people can go to work or drop their kids off at school safely, we need high-quality construction completed by highly-skilled workers.

“The MiCAMO program will empower those who served land a good-paying, high-skill and in-demand job and help employers fill open positions,” said Governor Whitmer.

This program will help transitioning active-duty and retired military service members, National Guard, reservists and veterans with registered apprenticeship paths to in-demand, high-wage construction jobs.

MiCAMO aims to give participating veterans long-term economic security and improved access to GI Bill benefits.

