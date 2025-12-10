Winter Pet Safety: How to Keep Your Furry Friends Warm and Healthy

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — As temperatures drop across West Michigan, pet owners need to take extra precautions to protect their furry companions from the harsh winter weather. Local veterinarian Terry Jelsema from Jelsema Veterinary Clinic shares essential tips to keep pets safe during the coldest months of the year.

The most important rule for winter pet care is surprisingly simple, according to Jelsema.

"If it's too cold for us as humans outside, it is too cold for your pet to be out for long periods of time. They can suffer from frostbite, they can suffer from hypothermia — just like we can," Jelsema said.

He says many pet owners underestimate how quickly cold-related injuries can occur, especially when wind chills drop into single digits or below zero. Pet owners should watch for warning signs that their animals are getting too cold.

"We usually see shivering or twitching… and as the body temperature lowers, we'll see cognitive deficiencies. At times, we can find profound lethargy," Jelsema said.

If you notice these symptoms in your pet, immediate action is crucial.

"Get them out of the environment, get them warmed up, wrap them in blankets, and initiate a phone call to your veterinarian," Jelsema said.

Breed-Specific Cold Tolerance

The amount of time a dog can safely spend outdoors varies significantly by breed. Short-haired and small dogs have much lower cold tolerance than their larger, fluffier counterparts.

"If I have an Italian Greyhound… five, ten minutes is max. They do their duties and come in. But a husky or malamute — this is their best life. Still, please do not keep them out long term," Jelsema said.

Winter Hazards to Watch For

While coats, sweaters and booties can help protect pets from the cold, Jelsema warns about a common winter hazard: road salt. He recommends washing and drying paws after walks and watching for paw pad injuries caused by sharp ice.

"The salt can be caustic. It can dry the feet out. It can be an irritant," Jelsema said.

Even inside the home, pet owners should be cautious about heating devices.

"Be cautious using heating blankets… if they can't move away, they will overheat," Jelsema said.

Keeping Pets Active Indoors

Winter weather often means less outdoor exercise time, but Jelsema reminds pet owners to keep their animals mentally stimulated during the colder months.

"Don't forget the environmental enrichment… food games, puzzles, indoor play. If they become bored, they can be destructive — or, like the rest of us, gain a lot of weight in the winter," Jelsema said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube