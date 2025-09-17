West Michigan woman turns heartbreak into hope, seeks 5,000 flags for veterans' graves

A West Michigan woman is channeling her grief into a mission of honor after discovering bare graves at her father's veteran cemetery in Nevada. Dawn Kramer is now asking the local community to help her plant thousands of flags to honor fallen heroes.

In 2019, Kramer visited her father's grave at the veteran's cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada. What she saw that Veterans Day left her shocked by the lack of flags honoring the fallen.

"I could feel my dad's presence. Tell me, quit that blankety, blank crying. I don't like it when you cry so and he says, and if you don't like it, do something about it," Kramer said.

So she did exactly that.

That year, Kramer planted two flags. The next year it was 140. By 2024, she had rallied volunteers to plant more than 13,000 flags across the cemetery.

"It makes me so happy, tears of joy, because, you know, my dad was a very private man... but I know he's proud of me. I know he's proud," Kramer said.

This year, Kramer is starting her journey in West Michigan, loading her trailer with flags donated by the community. Her goal is to collect at least 5,000 flags from local residents in areas including Jenison, Hudsonville and Grandville.

"Even one flag makes a difference, because I started with two. So one or two can make all the difference. Look where two took me to 13,000 plus. So imagine what you could do too," Kramer said.

Her father, a Marine who served in Korea, is buried in Nevada. Kramer says this mission carries on their legacy and honors every veteran, past and present.

"I can just jump in my truck this year and go across the country, because I'm free to do so, and that's because of the great men and women in this country who have fought for our freedoms, sustained our freedoms, and I appreciate them all, the ones who are buried, the ones who are walking around and the ones who are currently serving. I thank you all," Kramer said.

Kramer plans to leave West Michigan in late October for her cross-country journey to Nevada.

If you would like to support her journey or donate flags, feel free to email her at dmkramer3553@gmail.com.

