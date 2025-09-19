Temporary four-way stop installed at Hudsonville intersection amid road construction

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Drivers in Hudsonville will see new traffic changes at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Riley Street, where temporary four-way stop signs were installed Friday.

The Ottawa County Road Commission says the decision comes as ongoing construction on Byron Road diverts more traffic through nearby neighborhoods.

"There's a lot of traffic that's been diverted up this way, and because of that extra traffic flow," Ottawa County Road Commission Communications Administrator Alex Doty said.

The move also follows a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 16, when two pickup trucks collided at the intersection and struck a nearby home, causing minor damage. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said residents raised safety concerns after the crash, which were passed along to the road commission.

Commissioners voted Thursday to install the stop signs for the duration of the Byron Road culvert repair project. The new signs are marked with orange flags to draw attention to the change.

"We're hoping right away, with these new signs here — with the extra visibility — people slow down and it improves traffic flow through here while that project's going on," Doty said.

The four-way stop is expected to remain in place until Oct. 10, when the Byron Road project is set to wrap up. Any permanent change at the intersection would require a separate review.

"That's not to say that in the future this couldn't become a four-way stop permanently," Doty said. "But right now, once this project is over, the intent is to bring it back to the two-way configuration."

