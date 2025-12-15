South Elementary's Secret Santa Shop teaches students the joy of giving

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Students at South Elementary School in Hudsonville are learning valuable lessons about generosity and the joy of giving through a week-long Secret Santa Shop that allows them to pick out gifts for their families independently.

The shop, open to every student from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, gives children the autonomy to select presents for parents, siblings, grandparents and even pets during scheduled class times throughout the school day.

"I like it because, like, I have to get stuff for my family and friends," said Remi, a South Elementary student who shopped for her parents and sisters while keeping her selections a surprise.

For Remi, the anticipation of gift-giving brings the greatest reward.

"It makes me feel happy, because when I see their reaction. It makes me feel normal, it's like a smile, and then they look happy, and it warms my heart," Remi said.

Items in the shop range from $1 to $6, making gifts accessible to students across different economic backgrounds. The shop operates as a self-funded program, with this year's proceeds supporting next year's inventory.

"I think Santa shop brings a lot of autonomy to kids, and the ability to be able to shop for themselves. This is such a fun and exciting thing for them, because they get to go pick out what they want for their mom, what they want for Dad, what they grandpa," said Holly Drew, the shop's organizer.

Drew emphasized the program's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring no student is left out due to financial constraints.

"We allow families that are struggling this year to reach out to our principal… and then shop for their family members, and that's completely funded by whatever we have in our Santa shop fund," Drew said.

Fifth grade student, Scarlett, highlighted the independence the shop provides, allowing children to surprise their families with thoughtful selections.

"Well, I actually love Christmas, and like giving, so like, I guess it's just fun to shop by yourself. So like, your parents don't even, like, know what you're really getting them," Scarlett said.

Beyond the merchandise, the Secret Santa Shop creates meaningful teaching moments about generosity and selflessness that extend far beyond the holiday season.

"It's just awesome. Because, like, giving, it's not really about getting, it's giving to see, like, your family's reaction. It's just great," said Hannah, another South Elementary student.

