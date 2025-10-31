SoundOff Signal breaks ground on new 85,000-square-foot facility in Hudsonville

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A Hudsonville-based company known worldwide for producing emergency vehicle lighting is expanding its operations with a major new facility.

SoundOff Signal celebrated the groundbreaking Thursday of a brand-new 85,000-square-foot facility, just months after completing a major addition to its existing operations.

"We're going to be taking possession of another 15,000 square feet here this December, so that one gets us ready for the next phase of growth as we move into more and more product lines and continue to grow," Bryan Nyeholt, President and CEO of SoundOff Signal, said.

The company manufactures the spinning lights seen atop ambulances, fire trucks and police cruisers. SoundOff Signal has built a global reputation while maintaining its hometown roots.

"The team here is completely committed to being an extension of that team," Nyeholt said.

The new facility will feature more room for advanced electronics manufacturing, a dedicated employee training center, expanded engineering space and additional jobs for local residents.

"Our desire each day is that the products we make help all of the first responders get back home safely every day, and that they trust in our are excited about using our product," Nyeholt said.

Company founder George Boerigter said the goal from day one has been to remain homegrown while creating opportunities and serving the Hudsonville community.

"It was our hope when we started way back a long time ago, that would be a place that cared about people, that people would care to work at, where they would be treated fairly, and they would be allowed to grow," Boerigter said.

The project is expected to wrap up in December 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

