Sip straight from the barrel: New Hudsonville distillery to offer Kentucky-style bourbon experience

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A husband-and-wife team in Hudsonville is bringing a taste of Kentucky bourbon country to West Michigan with their new distillery and winery venture.

Lance and Anjalie Wassink are building Legacy Winery and Spirits inside Terra Station, Hudsonville's new mixed-use development. The couple plans to offer a unique experience called "barrel thieving," where customers can sample bourbon directly from the barrel.

"I just woke up in the middle of the night, popped right up and said, Hey, this is the business we're going to start. I just had this vision that I was going to have a business called Legacy Winery and Spirits," Anjalie Wassink said.

The concept grew from a basement hobby into a full-scale business venture for the couple.

"We started in a basement and just grew into a passion and a hobby and just went from there and took it to the next level," Lance Wassink said.

The barrel thieving process sets Legacy apart from other establishments in the area. Customers who enjoy their bourbon sample can fill their own bottle directly from the barrel to take home.

"You're not going to find those anywhere else. And if you loved it, you can, we'll hand you the thief. And then you're going to fill up your own barrel and take it or your own bottle and take it home," Anjalie Wassink said.

The distillery will feature a cozy, speakeasy-style atmosphere with vintage décor from the 1940s. Lance Wassink is personally constructing both the production area and the future bar space.

"I have a lot of old antiques from like the 1940s… and we want you to come in and just feel really comfortable," Anjalie Wassink said.

For Lance, the project represents his passion for crafting beverages and connecting with customers.

"I love crafting different beverages and having people come in and try them, see their excitement, see their love form," Lance Wassink said.

The couple views their venture as creating a lasting impact on their community and family.

"People fall in love with whatever products we make, it's always so cool to see, and really looking forward to showing everyone what we can," Lance Wassink said.

The Legacy Winery and Spirits tasting room is scheduled to officially open March 1, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube