Rivertown Crossings focuses on experience, not just retail, amid changes

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — RiverTown Crossings in Grandville is adapting to changing consumer habits by shifting its focus from traditional retail to entertainment and dining experiences. The mall's ongoing renovations represent a broader strategy to keep visitors engaged in an evolving retail landscape.

The closure of Macy's and ongoing parking updates have changed how some people experience RiverTown Crossings, but mall leaders say these changes are being used as a reset point.

"It just reinforces that it's time for change," RiverTown Crossings Marketing Manager Imani Webster said.

Webster emphasized that the changes don't disrupt the mall's operations.

"Change is good. It doesn't stop the flow here. It doesn't stop what we have going," Webster said.

One of the clearest examples of this transformation strategy is happening inside Celebration Cinema. The theater is in the middle of a $5.8 million, two-phase renovation — one of the largest reinvestments currently underway at RiverTown.

"2026 is looking to be a terrific year for movies, especially as we had in the spring and summer, and all of the holiday movies that we anticipate. And we're also very eager to just be part of the overall project of this mall and some reinvigoration and investments to it," Director of Community Affairs for Studio C Emily Loeks said.

Phase two focuses on transforming the lobby, adding Oscar's Restaurant and Bar, new gathering spaces, and in-seat dining. The restaurant will be open not just for moviegoers but for anyone visiting the mall.

The theater will continue normal operations as construction continues.

"We are about the experience that surrounds the movie — and the way people connect while they're there," Loeks said.

Webster says the goal is to turn the mall into a place people want to stay, not just shop.

"Everything that we do is centered around the community. We're listening to them. It's about lifestyles — bringing the community together and creating experiences that bring you outside of your home," Webster said.

Webster adds that moments like this require patience and confidence in the direction the mall is heading.

"Reinvestment on both ends is a win-win for everybody. We're here in the community, and we're excited," Webster said.

The renovation is expected to be completed by April of this year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

