Rising gas prices are changing spring break travel plans for some Michigan families

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Gas prices are climbing amid rising tensions overseas involving Iran, and for some families in the Hudsonville area, the timing couldn't be worse — with spring break just around the corner.

Even everyday drives to work, school and practice are getting more expensive. For drivers like Courtney, who commutes in a truck, the costs are adding up fast.

"It's about five miles each way. So not terrible, but still, when you drive a truck, it's a lot of gas," she said.

Once her family started adding up fuel costs for a getaway road trip, the numbers changed the conversation entirely.

"We were gonna maybe take a trip down Florida for spring break, but with everything that's going on and looking at the costs and everything, yeah, we're just gonna hang out at home," Courtney said.

Energy analyst Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy says oil markets reacted sharply after instability in the Middle East escalated.

"Oil prices have jumped by over ten dollars a barrel over the weekend," De Haan said.

He says Americans are paying close attention, especially with travel season approaching.

"My calculation is the national average, which has already gone up about 15 cents in the last couple of days, it may go up another 15 to 30 cents over the next week or two," De Haan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

