Power outage impacts Jenison High and Jr. High, operating on two-hour delay

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking drivers to avoid a closed area of Bauer Rd. while Consumers Energy Crews work on some downed power lines.

Bauer Rd. is currently closed from 20th Ave. to Lamplight Dr. The Sheriff's Office says the campus of Jenision High and Jenision Jr. High School are impacted in this outage. We reached out to the district, who told us the buildings are operating on a two-hour delay.

This has caused a power outage in the area. Consumers Energy's outage map says around 1,110 customers are impacted, and the cause is listed as "storm damage."

Consumers Energy

