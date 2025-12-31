Police urge New Year's Eve drivers to plan ahead as impaired driving enforcement continues

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — New Year's Eve means parties, fireworks and late nights — but for police, it's a night that calls for awareness on the roads.

"We staff our normal staffing levels like we would any other day, and then we handle approximately just over 40 calls on average for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. There's no need to really increase our staffing levels," Grandville Deputy Chief of Police Darin Rietman said.

Even without extra patrols, police say impaired driving enforcement remains a priority throughout the holiday.

"Through regular patrol… as they're traveling throughout the city and patrolling, they'll look for signs of impaired drivers — those that are intoxicated, those that maybe are drugged driving as well," Rietman said.

Police say those signs can show up in a number of ways.

"Swerving over the line… crossing into the opposing lane of traffic… driving well above the speed limit, driving well below the speed limit, making wide turns," Rietman said.

Police say New Year's Eve can be a higher-risk night — not just because of alcohol, but mindset too. One decision could cause problems in the new year.

"If they're debating internally whether they're safe to drive, and they're having that internal kind of argument with themselves — you're not safe to drive. If you're having to question yourself on it, you're not safe to drive," Rietman said.

With snow and slick roads in the forecast, police say the message is simple.

"Let's not chance it. Be safe. Do the smart thing. Call to get a ride. Get home safely," Rietman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

