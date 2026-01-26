One week after massive I-196 pileup, road crews battle extreme cold and lake-effect snow

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — One week after one of the largest pileups West Michigan has seen in years, the Ottawa County Road Commission says the past several days have been anything but quiet.

"Our crews have been working hard and really, you know, putting forth a great effort to get this, you know, keep the roads clear and keep everybody safe out there," Ottawa County Road Commission Communications Administrator Alex Doty said.

That work became even more complicated as temperatures went negative. Doty says extreme cold combined with strong winds can make salt almost useless.

"When you got the winds blowing on it, and it's as cold as it is, it's really not something that you want to use a whole lot of," Doty said.

Instead, crews are relying heavily on sand in high-risk areas to help drivers keep control.

"It certainly does a good job of adding traction, especially when you put it at stops and intersections and places where people need that extra grip. It's not 100% perfect solution by any means, but it certainly does get the job done," Doty said.

Lake-effect snow only adds to the challenge, forcing crews to plow the same roads again and again.

"You're getting constant snowfall over and over again, so as soon as you get an area cleared up, you have to go right back out there and clear it again. It just makes it a challenge for our crews to keep up with that," Doty said.

With more snow and cold expected into February, Doty says safe driving this winter comes down to patience and caution behind the wheel.

"It's not going to be a bare surface by any means in a lot of areas… we're asking people to give themselves extra time to get to where they need to go, and to slow down and provide extra stopping distance," Doty said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube